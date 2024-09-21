Angela Simmons’ 37th birthday was a milestone to remember – with a half-million dollar price tag to go with it, Us Weekly has learned exclusively.

According to a source, rapper Yo Gotti splashed out nearly $500,000 on over-the-top Hermes accessories for his girlfriend of almost two years.

Among the luxurious gifts was a crocodile Himalaya Kelly Birkin bag worth nearly $300,000 and a matching diamond Himalaya watch worth about $100,000, said the insider.

The “No Fake Love” rapper also whisked the fashion designer away on an extravagant romantic getaway at a private resort in the middle of the desert.

“She was absolutely stunned when she opened the gifts,” added the source.

“Gotti loves to go all out for Angela on her birthday,” continued the insider. “He’s very thoughtful when it comes to gift-giving and wanted to get her presents that were both unique and hard to source.”

This isn’t the first time Yo Gotti, 43, has professed his love for Simmons in a special way.

The hip-hop artist’s 2023 music video for “The One” is inspired by Simmons, who stars alongside the multiplatinum artist. In the song he raps the lyrics “you give me butterflies in my stomach” and “you give me nervous vibes when I’m missin’ you.” The footage shows the couple in luxurious locales, including Dubai and Greece.

“Gotti and Angela are happier than ever,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s been extremely supportive of Gotti while he was recording this mixtape and she spent a lot of late nights at the studio giving encouragement.”

And in 2015, the entrepreneur first proclaimed his affection for the former reality star in his hit song “Down in the DM,” rapping, “And I just followed Angela [Simmons] / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F— it, I’m gon’ let the world know.”

The couple confirmed their relationship via social media in January 2023 and have been going strong ever since.

“They’re in a great place in their relationship,” said the source. “Both of them are always on the go, so it was important for them to take time for themselves and go on a new adventure.”

“They just get each other. They’re both entrepreneurs, so they respect and appreciate each other’s ambition and work ethic. They bounce ideas off each other and push themselves to become the best entrepreneurs they can be.”