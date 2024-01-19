Angus Cloud is being remembered with love.

Cloud, who died at age 25 in July, was honored at the Freaky Tales premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 18. After the movie premiered, the cast gave credit to Cloud, who starred in the movie, with a title card reading, “In loving memory of Angus Cloud.”

Jay Ellis then praised Cloud’s work, calling it “such a great performance.” He continued, “[Angus] was just there to have so much fun with. Rest in peace to Angus.”

The movie — which follows four interconnected characters in Oakland, California, who deal with murder, Nazis, racism and more — also stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Ji-Young Yoo and Dominique Thorne. Tom Hanks also makes an appearance in the film.

Cloud died of an accidental overdose. In September 2023, the Alameda County Coroner told Us Weekly that his cause of death was acute intoxication. He had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family shared in a statement, announcing his passing, adding that he “struggled intensely” with mental health after laying his father, Conor Hickey, to rest the week prior.

The statement concluded: “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Before his death, Cloud was working on a number of projects, including Lucky Day, which premiered in November 2023 and Abigail, which is set to hit theaters in April 2024.

He was expected to return for season 3 of Euphoria, but due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, production got delayed. His character, Fezco, ended season 2 by watching his on-screen brother, Ashtray (played by Javon Walton) get killed by a SWAT team that raided their house. Fezco also sparked a romance with Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) during the season.