Dancing With the Stars season 33 contestant Anna Delvey previously told Us where she would keep her Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy — and no, it’s not somewhere on display.

“Storage,” Delvey, 33, exclusively told Us earlier this month about where she would put the coveted award.

Delvey’s partner, Ezra Sosa, had a different place in mind if they were to win. (Spoiler alert: they were sent home during week two of the series.)

“I will put mine not in storage,” Sosa, 23, quipped. “Mine is gonna go on the mantle, OK? But you can put yours in storage.”

Related: Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Ever since its debut, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines — sometimes for its eyebrow-raising casting. One of the most controversial decisions by ABC came ahead of season 28 in summer 2019 when Sean Spicer was announced as part of the cast. At the time, many celebrities reacted to the news about the former […]

Delvey and Sosa danced a Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” during the premiere episode last week, earning a score of 18 from the judges. During the Tuesday, September 24, episode, the duo performed a Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall. They dipped one point, to a score of 17.

While they were not at the bottom of the leaderboard after the two nights — Eric Roberts and his partner, Britt Stewart, as well as Reginald VelJohnson and his partner, Emma Slater, were tied for last place — Delvey and Sosa were sent home during the double elimination on Tuesday. (Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, also exited the show on Tuesday.)

As Delvey and Sosa parted ways with DWTS, cohost Julianne Hough asked what she was going to take away from her experience in the ballroom. “Nothing,” Delvey deadpanned as Sosa shook his head and smiled.

“There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough, 36, said, while cohost Alfonso Ribeiro chimed in, “You had fun, stop it.”

Related: Most Disastrous 'Dancing With the Stars' Partners Ever Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!

Earlier in the episode, Delvey candidly shared that she felt “so upset” while reading negative comments about herself online after the season 33 premiere. Delvey’s casting ruffled feathers as she’s best known for deceiving and defrauding large financial banks, hotels and people.

Back in 2018, Delvey was arrested and remained in prison through her May 2019 sentencing. She served two years after being convicted on charges of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of services. In October 2022, she was released from prison after paying $10,000 bail and placed on house arrest. Her saga was dramatized for the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Ahead of their elimination, Sosa emotionally recalled Delvey’s reaction to the internet backlash.

“She was reading the comments and we couldn’t find her,” he said in a Monday, September 23, TikTok after their premiere performance. “We finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I’ve never seen her like that and it broke my heart. As her partner, I want to give her the best experience she possibly could [have]. And knowing that that’s not the case, it really did break my heart.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi