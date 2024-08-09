Anna Marie Tendler’s book Men Have Called Her Crazy is about her — not her ex-husband.

In fact, Tendler, 39, makes no mention of comedian John Mulaney in her upcoming memoir, which drops on August 13.

“It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family,” she said on social media when the book was announced. “And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men.”

Despite that rage, her boyfriend of seven months has read the book and is supportive, she told The New York Times in a story published Thursday, August 8. She hasn’t said much else about the new man in her life, and that’s intentional.

“I’ve, for my own sake, wanted to keep [it] private,” she told The Times.

Tendler reveals in the memoir that she had a breakdown after her marriage to Mulaney dissolved, but fans interested in salacious details about the comedian will be out of luck — and Tendler doesn’t care.

“I have no desire to cater to the one single thing that people might know about me,” she said, adding that focusing on her divorce would have been “a crutch that I didn’t need.”

Tendler and Mulaney married in 2014 and split in 2021. Just two days after Mulaney filed for divorce, it was reported that he was dating actress Olivia Munn, and four months after that, the two announced they were expecting a baby.

Naturally, it led to speculation about Mulaney cheating on Tendler with Munn. (Munn, for her part, was asked about the chatter in 2021, telling the Los Angeles Times: “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way.”)

“Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2022. “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

When she reached that depth, she was hospitalized for “depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation,” she revealed in an essay for Elle. When a doctor asked her to make a list of her reasons for living, Tendler was only able to think of her dog, Petunia.

After she left the hospital, Petunia’s health took a turn for the worse before she died in February 2023. The grief she endured at a time when her depression was at its peak drove her to put down on paper the work that she says she has been writing mentally “for close to four decades.”

“You didn’t think I was just taking photos of sunsets and seashores this whole time, did you?” she concluded her Instagram post.