Anne Hathaway is celebrating the Princess Diaries 2 — and Kelly Clarkson — two decades after the film first premiered.

“Happy 20th anniversary to #PrincessDiaries2 and @kellyclarkson’s Breakaway!” Hathaway, 41, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 7. Alongside the post was a clip of the music video for Clarkson’s hit song, which was featured on the film’s soundtrack.

In the video, Clarkson steps out of a limo and poses for photographers on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement before heading into a movie theater to watch the film. Later, she rewatches the coming of age film while taking a turbulent plane ride.

“QUEENS 👑,” the official Instagram account for Clarkson’s eponymous talk show wrote in the comments section of the post.

Hathaway also shared a series of throwback images from her time filming the sequel, including behind the scenes moments with costars Chris Pine and Julie Andrews and director Gary Marshall, who died in 2016 after a battle with pneumonia.

The first Princess Diaries initially hit theaters in 2001, with the sequel premiering three years later. Hathaway portrays Mia Thermapolis in the franchise, a less-than-popular high school girl who finds out she is the Princess of Genovia from her grandmother Queen Clarisse (Andrews). The second film follows Mia as she accepts the crown as queen.

After years of rumors of a third installment, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in November 2022 that another movie was in the works at Disney. One month prior, Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight that she was “pulling” for a Princess Diaries 3.

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work,” Hathaway told the outlet at the time. “We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Both of Hathaway’s on screen love interests have also expressed interest in returning. Pine told ET in March 2023 that he was “here for” reprising the role of Nicolas Deveraux, and Robert Schwartzman, who played Michael Moscovitz in the original film, told Variety in September 2022 that he would “of course” return.

Andrews, however, has gone back and forth about a third film over the years. In March 2024, she told Today that while she would be “happy” to do another movie, she doesn’t “like when people milk and milk and milk the subject ‘till it’s dead.”

“I’m sure there will be another version on another day,” she continued. “It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone.”