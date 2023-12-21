Things are getting steamy between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in the first look of their upcoming movie, The Idea of You.

Prime Video released a clip on Thursday, December 21, teasing the new original content premiering on the streamer next year. Hathaway and Galitzine’s highly anticipated flick had a short — but definitely sweet — feature in the teaser.

“What will people say?” Hathaway, 41, asks. Galitzine, 29, answers, “I don’t care what they say.”

The duo then looks intimate as they rest their heads together. As the Prime Video teaser came to an end, a flash of Hathaway lying in Galitzine’s arms was also shown.

Hathaway and Galitzine star as Solène Marchand and Hayes Campbell, respectively, in the movie, which is based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name.

Solène is a single mother who kicks off a secret relationship with the lead heartthrob of fictional band August Moon after they meet at a concert. Fans of the book were quick to speculate that Hayes was based on real-life One Direction member Harry Styles.

Lee explained that the inspiration for the book came to her while her “husband was away on business” and she was binging music videos.

“I came across the face of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise,” she explained in an interview from 2017. “It was like … art. I spent a good hour or so Googling and trying to figure out who this kid was, and in doing so, I discovered that he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.”

Author Lee initially played coy about the book’s connection to Styles, but she has since admitted that he was a small inspiration for the character.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles,” Lee shared during a 2020 interview with Vogue. “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

When creating the character of Hayes, Lee revealed that she “made him into my dream guy,” naming Styles and Prince Harry as inspirations for the characters.

Not many details about the movie have been released thus far, but Galitzine did share some behind-the-scenes set photos when filming wrapped in December 2022.

“Well, that’s a wrap on The Idea of You!” he wrote at the time. “10 photos is not nearly enough to include all the incredible people who made this project as special as it was. And unfortunately I can’t share half the photos or I’ll spoil our story. To my wonderful crew, I can’t thank you enough for the beautiful experience I had on this job. Love you.”

The Idea of You is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2024.