Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns Best Press Conference Moments

The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t supposed to be in the Western Conference Finals, but here they are, with a real chance at the NBA Finals for the first time in 20 years.

After beating the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their second round series, the Timberwolves are having the time of their lives — especially their two star players, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The two of them held court in the postgame press conference after that decisive win over Denver, and fans could not get enough of them. From jokes to jabs and some brutal honesty, they appeared to embody what it means to bask in the thrill of victory.

(Just please do not ask what happened in Game 1 of their conference finals series against the Dallas Mavericks.)

The Timberwolves drafted Towns with the first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, and he’s been in Minnesota ever since, earning four NBA All-Star nods along the way. But he’s never gotten this far in the playoffs, and he took a minute to reflect on that — until Edwards weighed in.

“I been here nine years, I’ve talked about wanting to win and do something special here with this organization,” Towns said. “For all the failures and all the things that didn’t materialize, that happened, the disappointment that comes with it. To be having this moment where, even just for this moment, we get to celebrate the wins. For me, being here nine years, I’ve seen everything and seen it all.”

“Man, f–k them nine years,” Edwards shot back.

Like a regular comedy duo, Towns set Edwards up again later when he was asked about facing the Mavericks in the next round.

“Honestly, I think for us we’re just so happy about this moment, we can’t even think about the next moment,” he said.

Edwards replied, “I’m thinking about it.”

Then, a reporter dared assert that teams in the NBA usually have to lose on the big stage before they can win there. The reporter probably meant in the second round, specifically, but the pair took another view.

“We lost the last two years, s–t,” Edwards said.

“How much more we gotta lose?” Towns asked.

Finally, the two offered a lesson on Wolves vs. Timberwolves — an important distinction that the NBA community may have been unaware of. When Edwards brought up that they trailed by 20 points in Game 7 before rallying to win, Towns said, “That wasn’t Timberwolves basketball. That was park basketball.”

“That was Wolves basketball,” Edwards replied.

“That was Wolves, now we playing Timberwolves,” Towns said.

The Timberwolves — or the Wolves, depending on how they play — return to the court Friday, May 24, against the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.