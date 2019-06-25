Wanna go to prom with A-list dates? Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman are just a few of the big-name actors who have joined the cast of The Prom, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical of the same name.

The story revolves around an Indiana teenager who is banned from her high school’s prom because she wants to bring her girlfriend as her date. After hearing about the young couple’s plight, a group of Broadway stars and wannabes pledge their help.

Streep will portray a two-time Tony winner, with Late Late Show host James Corden playing her costar in a critically panned Broadway play and Key & Peele alum Keegan-Michael Key playing her love interest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kidman will play a veteran chorus performer, Black Monday star Andrew Rannells will play a down-on-his-luck actor, and Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina will play a publicist. Rounding out the cast, Grande will portray the daughter of the school’s PTA president. (Casting for the role of Emma, the film’s lead, has yet to be announced.)

Murphy, the producing powerhouse behind Glee, American Horror Story, Pose and other critically hailed TV shows, announced the adaptation when he hosted a special charity performance of The Prom in New York City in April. The film is his first movie project under his $300 million, multi-year Netflix deal.

“I want to see entertainment that is optimistic and uplifting,” the 53-year-old told the audience at the performance. “I was absolutely blown away by [director Casey Nicholaw’s] work and the incredible cast. I cried at the end from pure joy, which has not happened to me since Patti LuPone was the flower girl at my wedding.”

The stage version of The Prom received seven Tony Award nominations this year, including nods in the Best Musical, Best Leading Actor in a Musical and Best Leading Actress in a Musical categories.

