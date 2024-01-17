Your account
Ariana Grande Announces 7th Studio Album Titled 'Eternal Sunshine' After Dropping Lead Single

By
Ariana Grande. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

2024 is turning out to be the year of Ariana Grande.

Grande, 30, announced that her seventh studio album, titled Eternal Sunshine, will drop on March 8, 2024. This will be her first album since Positions arrived in 2020.

The singer revealed the news in a series of snaps via Instagram on Wednesday, January 17, where she dressed in a white baby doll top with red tulle gloves and matching red lipstick. She captioned her post, “Eternal sunshine. 3.8.”

While other details about the album are still unknown, Grande dropped its first single, titled “Yes, And?”, and its accompanying music video last week, where some eagle-eyed fans picked up on one major Easter egg.

In the music video, viewers noticed that a dance party takes place at 41.0359 N – 71.9545 W, which is in Montauk, New York. The location plays a key role in the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, where star Jim Carrey tries to wipe his memory of a former lover (Kate Winslet).

Since the video’s release, fans correctly began calling her album Eternal Sunshine, as Grande has been a fan of Carrey’s and has undergone several changes in her love life over the past year. (Grande was the center of controversy when she moved on from ex-husband Dalton Gomez to Wicked costar Ethan Slater.)

In her track “Yes, And?”, Grande seemingly addresses the public chatter about her personal life, singing, “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply. / Your business is yours and mine is mine. / Why do you care so much whose — I ride?”

In the chorus, Grande sings, “say that s—t with your chest,” adding, “Be your own f—kin’ best friend.”

Days after news broke that Grande and Gomez, 28, had called it quits in July 2023, Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay. (The pair wed in 2018 and share a 16-month-old son.) Jay later addressed the split in an interview with Page Six, telling the outlet, “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

Grande previously teased her upcoming album in a carousel of snaps via Instagram, writing, “See you next year.” In the December 2023 post, she shared pics inside the studio, and tagged her record label, Republic Records, as well as director Christian Breslauer and producer Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The post also showed a photo of Grande crying as well as a video of her mother, Joan, dancing. She shared the post to her Instagram Story with the caption, “The two moods of the album.”

