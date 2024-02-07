Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is feeling justified in her decision to cut ties with Tom Schwartz.

On Wednesday, February 7, Ariana, 38, commented on a @Queensofbravo Instagram clip teasing an upcoming episode of VPR. In the trailer, Schwartz, 41, throws shade at Ariana after she shoots down his invitation to a group getaway with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“I gave up on you a long time ago and my life is better for it,” Ariana tells Schwartz, who then fires back, “You’re not the queen of the group.”

In the comments section of the clip, Ariana wrote: “He’s not wrong [because] I’ve literally never thought or said that. Same guy who professes to miss my friendship. Ya right lmao gotta try and knock me down as soon as I remind him I don’t f–k with him just to give me another reminder I made the right choice for myself 😂.”

Related: Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz's Ups and Downs Through the Years Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz maintained a bond throughout the years, but things took an unexpected turn in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal. When season 10 of Vanderpump Rules started to air in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Schwartz’s hookup with Leviss amid his divorce from Katie […]

The duo’s relationship has been strained since Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss came to light in March 2023. Sandoval, 41, and Ariana split after nine years of dating in the wake of the cheating scandal, and Schwartz later admitted that he’d known about the infidelity since August 2022.

During a May 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ariana recalled having to watch “the fabrication” of a “narrative” that was formed “behind my back, by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys as well. … Tom Schwartz, mainly.”

The tension between Ariana and Schwartz has continued to play out on season 11 of VPR, which premiered late last month. In the episode 3 teaser, Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, questions why he’s so intent on inviting Sandoval to the group trip to Tahoe.

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

“I wanna invite everyone,” he responds.

“I don’t wanna be anywhere near either you or my ex,” Ariana tells him.

Lala Kent then chimes in to point out that Sandoval hasn’t exactly been a great friend to Schwartz. (In episode 2 of season 11, Schwartz called Sandoval out for leaving him to deal with the bad press their bar Schwartz and Sandy’s received in the wake of his affair.)

“After everything that happened, how he has treated you, what makes you feel the need to, like, stand by his side?” Lala, 33, wonders. “Schwartzy, the day will come where you see it, and you’re gonna look back and go, ‘I f–king should have gotten rid of him when that s–t happened.’ He will devastate you.”

Related: Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's Bromance Over the Years Countless friendships have come and gone throughout each season of Vanderpump Rules — but Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s bond has remained intact. Schwartz and Sandoval’s connection was formed even before Pump Rules premiered in 2013, with the twosome sharing an apartment with former costar Jax Taylor. By season 3 of the Bravo hit, Schwartz had been […]

Despite the warning, Schwartz insists that he and Sandoval have a “very beautiful friendship” that they are working to repair.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.