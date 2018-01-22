When it comes to finding his perfect match, Arie Luyendyk Jr. knew what he was looking for — and age was not something he has ever cared about! In a sneak peek of the Monday, January 22, episode of The Bachelor, Bekah M., 22, and Arie, 36, finally discuss their age difference, something the other women in the house are very concerned about.

“I think if she omits her age again, she’ll come home [from their date],” Caroline says in the sneak peek above. “I think if she tells him how old she is, I think he’ll end it tonight.” However, they may be in for a surprise.

“For me, age really isn’t a thing. It’s more about maturity [and] if that person is ready for marriage, if they’re ready for that next step in their life,” Arie told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “That’s not really even a factor until you really know if there is a potential there. So for it to be an issue at this point, I don’t think it’s really a conversation yet.”

The race car driver added that down the road, it’d be something he’d bring up, “but when you’re first meeting someone that’s not something you would talk about right away.”

A source close to The Bachelor star also pointed out that Arie only has one goal in mind.

“One of Arie’s biggest concerns is investing in a woman and then having her break his heart at the end,” an insider told Us. “So he has to think about how age plays into his relationships. In the end, he wants to make sure whoever he chooses is ready for marriage.”

The source also added that Arie does see himself falling for Bekah M., “but he’s concerned she hasn’t experienced enough in life to settle down.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!