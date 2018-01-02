Blast to the past! In the spirit of Arie Luyendyk’s throwback season of The Bachelor, Twitter can’t stop comparing the season 22 contestants to previous contenders on the show.

Fans of the ABC dating series took to Twitter after the Monday, January 1, premiere to draw parallels. During season 20, Ben Higgins gave his first impression rose to Olivia Caridi, who bears a shocking resemblance to Chelsea Roy, who won Luyendyk’s highly-coveted first rose on Monday.

Physical characteristics aside, Bachelor Nation devotees also noted that the women share similar personalities and are most interested in pursuing the real estate agent instead of making friends with their fellow competitors:

This Chelsea girl is low key Olivia from the 2016 Bachelor with a facial reconstruction #lookforthemouth #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/m7VboBXwOY — Ev✨ (@blueyedfilly) January 2, 2018

Has anyone ever seen Chelsea and Olivia Carridi in the same room together at the same time? #TheBachelor — Kate Coyne (@KatePeople) January 2, 2018

Chelsea on the bachelor looks and acts just like Olivia from Ben's season🙄 — Janaye Guess (@JanayeSmith) January 2, 2018

Caridi herself also took to Twitter on Monday to poke fun at the reactions and weigh in on the premiere.

WILL THE REAL OLIVIA CARIDI PLEASE STAND UP https://t.co/pS7tCT52OA — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 2, 2018

Every tweet comparing me to Chelsea is getting more and more creative **complete sarcasm** #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 2, 2018

Lauren Burnham is another undeniable doppleganger, as the blonde beauty not only shares a name with Lauren Bushnell, who won Higgins’s heart on season 20 before the two split in May 2017, but they also are seemingly identical in appearance.

Lauren B has got some big shoes to fill #TheBachelor — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) January 2, 2018

Is it a thing that there HAS to be a Lauren B in each season of the bachelor? — Lissette (@Im_Lissette) January 2, 2018

Raven Gates, Nick Viall’s season 21 runner-up, also made an appearance on the premiere as she offered advice to her hometown friend Tia Booth, who is competing this season for the race car driver’s final rose. Gates and Booth share similar accents and appearances, which Twitter quickly caught onto.

Was about to tweet that Tia is the new Raven and then come to find out they are actually friends IRL #OhArkansas #TheBachelor — Jennifer Inglesino (@JInglesino) January 2, 2018

Contestant Kendall Long, who showcased her taxidermy on the premiere, is being compared to Ashely Salter, who competed on Chris Soules’ season and who was known for her quirky personality. She also talked to birds during her time on Bachelor in Paradise season 2.

Am I the only one who realized all the look alikes on The Bachelor this season?? Ashley S from Chris Souls and Kendall I'm shook pic.twitter.com/nzg5UBgoRn — Sarah Satre (@sosatre15) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile, fans are also convinced that Utah-based photographer Maquel Cooper may reflect Corinne Olympios.

Calling it now: Maquel is gonna be the Corinne of this season #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/wdZFzcLiK6 — Rachel Stromsland (@rmstroms) January 2, 2018

Do we have a Corinne number 2? Maquel… #Bachelornation — Brent Willett (@willettbrent) January 2, 2018

The Bachelor season 22 airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

