Twitter Can’t Stop Comparing Arie Luyendyk’s Bachelorettes to These Previous Contestants

By
chelsea-and-olivia-the-bachelor
Chelsea and Olivia ABC

Blast to the past! In the spirit of Arie Luyendyk’s throwback season of The Bachelor, Twitter can’t stop comparing the season 22 contestants to previous contenders on the show.

Fans of the ABC dating series took to Twitter after the Monday, January 1, premiere to draw parallels. During season 20, Ben Higgins gave his first impression rose to Olivia Caridi, who bears a shocking resemblance to Chelsea Roy, who won Luyendyk’s highly-coveted first rose on Monday.

Physical characteristics aside, Bachelor Nation devotees also noted that the women share similar personalities and are most interested in pursuing the real estate agent instead of making friends with their fellow competitors:

Caridi herself also took to Twitter on Monday to poke fun at the reactions and weigh in on the premiere.

Lauren Burnham is another undeniable doppleganger, as the blonde beauty not only shares a name with Lauren Bushnell, who won Higgins’s heart on season 20 before the two split in May 2017, but they also are seemingly identical in appearance.

lauren-b-arie-and-ben-season
Lauren B. and Lauren Bushnell ABC

Raven Gates, Nick Viall’s season 21 runner-up, also made an appearance on the premiere as she offered advice to her hometown friend Tia Booth, who is competing this season for the race car driver’s final rose. Gates and Booth share similar accents and appearances, which Twitter quickly caught onto.

Tia and Raven
Tia and Raven ABC

Contestant Kendall Long, who showcased her taxidermy on the premiere, is being compared to Ashely Salter, who competed on Chris Soules’ season and who was known for her quirky personality. She also talked to birds during her time on Bachelor in Paradise season 2.

Meanwhile, fans are also convinced that Utah-based photographer Maquel Cooper may reflect Corinne Olympios.

The Bachelor season 22 airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Tell Us: Do you see any similarities between these contestants?

