No more living in the shadow! Ashlee Simpson-Ross and husband Evan Ross navigate life as musicians, parents and soulmates in Us Weekly’s exclusive first trailer for their new E! docudrama, Ashlee+Evan.

“Ashlee’s super talented, she’s had an incredible career,” Ross, 29, says in the new trailer. He also asks his wife, “Do you even know the movies I’ve done?” Her response is laughter.

Later in the clip, the 33-year-old mother of two also reminds her husband that this is all new to him. “You’ve never done this before. If you make a mistake, you can never f—king take that back,” she tells him.

Simpson starred in her own reality TV series, The Ashlee Simpson Show, on MTV from 2004 to 2005. However, this show will be very different.

“It’s a lot more like a documentary than a reality [show], the way we shot it at least,” the son of Diana Ross told Us in May. “It was something that we created that we ended up pitching. It wasn’t something that was given to us. It was something that we executive produced, decided what we were really trying to do and go behind it.”

In 2009, Simpson took time off as an entertainer to raise her son Bronx, now 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz. She met Ross in 2013 and the two married a year later and they are parents to daughter Jagger Snow, 2. The show will follow the non-stop life of the couple as parents and their journey to write and record their first duet album – plus Simpson’s dive back into the spotlight for the first time in years.

The one-hour premiere of Ashlee+Evan airs on E! Sunday, September 9, at 10 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!