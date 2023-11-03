Ashlee Simpson’s return to acting is a spin on your traditional whodunit mystery film — QVC+’s The Recipe Files is also packed with holiday joy and tasty treats.

“In the town of Shady Oaks, not everything is as it seems,” according to Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the Recipe Files trailer.

That distinction seemingly extends to Kate (Simpson) and her brother, Ben (Doug Noble) — at least to start — both of whom are celebrating their first Christmas without their mother and legendary town baker and chocolate maker, Betty.

“Smells good in here,” Ben says in the clip after entering his sister’s chocolate shop. “Smells can be deceiving,” Kate responds, admitting, “Without mom’s recipes, I can’t get the chocolate to taste right.”

As the brother-sister duo wonder why their mother didn’t write down her recipes, a woman named Isabel (Morgan Bradley) arrives in town after buying Shady Oaks run-down bakery sight unseen. Isabel soon finds herself at the heart of a mystery — one involving hidden codes, delicious recipes and possible murder.

Related: A Guide to Every Holiday Movie on TV This 2023 Season Every year the holidays seem to come a little faster — and that is partly thanks to all the festive films that begin airing on TV months before the season really starts. Hallmark Media, for example, will kick off its annual “Countdown to Christmas” on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 20, this year. Hallmark Movies […]

“I wonder why your mom was writing in code?” Isabel asks Ben after finding Betty’s recipe book at the local thrift shop. “I think your mom might’ve been poisoned.”

Ben, however, is less convinced there’s been foul play. “Slow your roll, Nancy Drew! You can’t just go around town accusing the residents of murder,” he quips.

Throughout the trailer, Ben and Kate work with Isabel to solve Betty’s murder — and everyone in town becomes a suspect. While Ben and Kate are in the clear, Sheriff Ethan (Sid O’Connell) and even the thrift shop owner, Darcy (Suzanne R. Neff), all raise suspicion.

Isabel, however, is “determined to crack the case in time for the holidays while holding out hope her efforts won’t be a recipe for disaster,” according to the network’s press release.

Related: Christmas Movie Kids Then and Now: 'Home Alone,’ ‘The Santa Clause,’ More Every year, fans watch their favorite holiday films on repeat — including It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone — but whatever happened to the kids who starred in the iconic movies? While the leads often get all the love — like Tim Allen as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause trilogy — the cute […]

The Recipe Files, which marks Simpson’s first film since 2014, is an original QVC+ holiday movie premiering on the streaming site Friday, November 24.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In addition to keeping viewers on their toes while trying to solve the mystery, fans can shop exclusive merchandise inspired by the film as they watch. There will also be special deals on QVC brand products that pop up on screen, including KitchenAid, David’s Cookies, Rastelli’s and Temp-tations.

Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive first look — and see the all-new film poster — above. Don’t miss The Recipe Files when it premieres on QVC+ Friday, November 24 a.k.a. Black Friday.