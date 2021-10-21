Plot twist! People were in for a surprise when Ashley Tisdale revealed that one of her original songs was altered during her time performing on the High School Musical: The Concert tour.

Tisdale, 36, took to TikTok on Tuesday, October 19, to share a duet of a fan listening to her 2007 single “He Said She Said.” The fan captioned the clip, “Realizing at 30 ‘He Said She Said’ is not just about talking,” to which the Disney alum added, “And Disney made me change ‘kissing’ like that to ‘dancing’ like that for the HSM tour.”

The original song, which was released on Tisdale’s first album, Headstrong, had lyrics that read, “Baby, I can see us movin’ like that / Baby, I can see us touchin’ like that / Baby, I can see us kissin’ like that / We don’t need no more than he said, she said.”

Tisdale, who portrayed Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise, also appeared in the concert tour from 2006 until 2007. The change in her own music wasn’t the only insider information that Tisdale has shared from her time at Disney Channel. Earlier this year, the singer opened up about how the network didn’t expect viewers to take so well to her character.

“It’s funny because a lot of young kids did react. You know, they loved Sharpay,” Tisdale recalled on Good Morning America in August. “And I remember Disney being like, ‘Why do the kids love this character? She’s supposed to be the villain.’ … An 8-year-old was like, ‘I love it because she knows what she wants and she goes and gets it,’ and I was like, ‘She totally understands! This 8-year-old understands this.'”

The Young & Hungry executive producer, whose role as Sharpay earned her a separate movie in 2011 titled Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, admitted that she tried her best to play the role in a likable light.

“You love these characters,” Tisdale noted. “You want to see more of them on-screen, so I wanted Sharpay to be the same way.”

The New Jersey native also explained that she wasn’t sure why Sharpay’s passion when it came to her future wasn’t meant to be appreciated in comparison to the story line that Vanessa Hudgens‘ character Gabriella Montez got in the 2006 hit film.

“The entire time, she was just business-driven. She just wanted to work and do the musicals,” Tisdale said on GMA. “Gabriella was off with Troy just wanting to chase a relationship.”