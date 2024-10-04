Ashley Williams transforms into a total drama queen in a surprise cameo in A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery — and Us Weekly has the exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip from Friday, October 4’s all-new Hallmark Mystery, Williams plays an actress who has a breakdown after she gets hit on set and starts to bleed. “No one can see me like this! Are there people looking?” Williams’ character asks the commercial director while wiping away blood and tears from her face.

The director does his best to deescalate the scene by blaming the random woman who accidentally walked into Williams. “That woman’s callous disregard for your safety hasn’t done lasting damage,” he quips, before the woman fires back, “Me? She stepped out in front of me!”

A spiraling Williams dramatically yells, “I stepped on my mark and said my lines like I was supposed to.” She then turns the blame — and turns up her nose — at the director, David, saying, “We did not discuss stunt work.”

Hannah Swensen (Alison Sweeney) and her mother, Delores (Barbara Niven), witness the entire debacle and are completely taken aback. “What happened?” Delores says, to which Hannah replies, “I don’t know.” Delores points out, “She’s bleeding,” as Williams starts to sob.

Even with the hair and makeup team catering to Williams — and making her the center of attention — she bursts into tears and screams for everyone to “get off me!”

“I’m calling my agent. I’m calling my therapist. I’m calling my hypnotist,” Williams threatens before walking off the set, leaving Hannah and Delores stunned.

While the scene is wild, Williams’ exit paves the way for Delores to make her own acting debut as the production continues.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery marks the first time that Sweeney, 48, and Williams, 45, have shared the screen for a Hallmark movie — even if it’s brief. Williams most recently starred in Hallmark Channel’s Falling Together and will costar alongside Andrew Walker in the “Countdown to Christmas” film Jingle Bell Run.

Sweeney, meanwhile, is celebrating her 10th Hannah Swensen film with A Sprinkle of Deceit, which premieres on Friday. In the film, baker and amateur sleuth Hannah (Sweeney) caters friend Lonnie’s (Daylin Willis) high school reunion where she and sister Michelle (Tess Atkins) meet Lonnie’s old pals.

In typical Hannah Swensen fashion, one of the guests is found dead, so Hannah joins Detective Chad Norton (Victor Webster) to help investigate and “peel back the layers to get to the truth,” according to the official synopsis.

Delores, meanwhile, will take center stage in this mystery when she “finds herself unexpectedly whisked into the world of acting while also working the case in a way only she can,” the network teases.

During the broadcast, viewers will also be treated to a first look at Sweeney’s upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” movie, This Time Each Year. The holiday film marks the actress’ 30th movie with Hallmark and will premiere on Hallmark Mystery Sunday, October 20.

Tune in for A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Mystery Friday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET.