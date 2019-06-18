Could he be punking Us? Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter on Monday, June 17, to share an announcement about the upcoming Punk’d reboot — and revealed he’s not a part of it.

“I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation,” the That ‘70s Show alum, 41, tweeted regarding the revival of the hit MTV series. “Hope they get it right.”

Kutcher’s statement comes less than two weeks after the network announced it will be releasing 20 new episodes of the beloved early 2000s show. The 10-minute-long shows will be available Quibi, which is a “mobile-first media technology platform.”

The hidden camera reality show was created and hosted by Kutcher and ran from 2003 to 2007. In his years on the show, Ashton pulled hilarious pranks on some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Justin Timberlake, Halle Berry, Julia Stiles, Travis Barker, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and many more. There was a brief revival of Punk’d which aired for one season in 2012. (Kutcher served as the executive producer and appeared on one episode.)

Many fans took to the comments section of Kutcher’s tweet to share their thoughts on his announcement.

“You and @daxshepard are the real #punkd! They won’t get it right without you both,” one Twitter user wrote with a nod to the Parenthood alum, 44, who also became well-known because of his time on the show.

Another added: “You’ve got to be kidding me! This is something that can’t be redone. Period.”

Dozens of others, however, shared their speculation that Kutcher’s tweet was a joke. “That’s just what I’d expect you to say if you did have something to do with it,” one wrote. Another quipped, “This is a setup for the greatest Punk’d reveal yet.”

A third Twitter user chimed in: “You realize after all those years of tricking people that no one is going to believe this.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!