Bringing up the past. During an exercise on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Aubrey O’Day and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio are asked to paint photos that represent emotional moments in their past.

The DJ, 38, goes first, nervous to share his traumas with anyone. “I don’t just tell anybody these stories. These are tough moments that I had to live with as a child and it’s just not something that I offer up very often,” he says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

With that, he revealed to the group that he and his best friend, Billy, used to ride bikes together every day but one day, DelVecchio wasn’t in the mood to go. That day, Billy passed away in a bike collision.

“I [saw] the look at his father’s face, his mother’s face – white. I had never experienced a loss like that. I have this sense of, not being there for somebody I love,” he admitted. “That’s one of the biggest fears I have to this day.”

O’Day, 34, went next, revealing that her painting represented the “abandonment” she felt by her mother, who she claims would be abusive, then pass out.

“I always got so scared that she was gonna die. So, I’d pick her lock and she’d just be passed out,” she claimed, beginning to cry. “The things I remember … she locked me out of the house for a couple days and I just begged her to let me back in. it’s the same f—king thing Pauly does to me.”

The pair met on E!’s Famously Single and began dating in February 2016. They split in July 2017.

The former Danity Kane star opened up about their former relationship exclusively to Us Weekly in September, saying she “felt tortured.”

“There was no healthy dialogue. There was no progressive communication. There were rules and the rules needed to be followed and when they weren’t, you were punished,” she said. “I come from an abusive childhood that I’m still processing, and I think that person inside of me that hasn’t quite healed was attracted to the chaos of constantly proving yourself to someone and when they were disappointed in you, fighting harder for their approval.”

Season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Friday, October 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

