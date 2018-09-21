Aubrey O’Day and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio have hit a roadblock on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. In a sneak peek of the Friday, September 21, episode, the former couple start arguing after it is revealed that the singer had wished death upon the Jersey Shore star.

“I also didn’t speak it out loud,” O’Day, 34, insists as DelVecchio, 38, discusses her controversial comment with fellow cast members Puma and Quani from Black Ink Crew. “Pauly, you can just communicate with me. You don’t have to make, like, little side jabs.”

When the DJ points out that he “didn’t bring up the topic,” the Danity Kane member responds, “No, but I’m saying you’re being aggressive and you’re starting to go in the wrong direction. Why don’t you just talk to me about what you felt? I understand that’s hard to hear. It’s also hard to be abused.”

DelVecchio later admits in a confessional that he was “really hurt” by O’Day’s words.

“I’m really shut down right now,” he says. “Somebody I want to spend the rest of my life with is someone I trust … and all that was broken down. Everything was thrown out the door the second I heard she wished I was dead. I would never in my entire life put any time and effort in someone that wishes me dead. That’s period.”

The pair started dating in February 2016 after meeting on E!’s Famously Single. They broke up in July 2017, but went on Marriage Boot Camp in a failed attempt to repair their romance.

“There was no healthy dialogue. There was no progressive communication,” O’Day told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month of her time with DelVecchio. “There were rules and the rules needed to be followed, and when they weren’t, you were punished.”

In response, the MTV personality told Us, “Rules of a relationship? Yeah, you can’t hook up with other guys. She calls those rules. I don’t see them as rules. It’s just life. When you’re in a relationship, you don’t do certain things. That’s it. That relationship — what a mess.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

