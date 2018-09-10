Days after Aubrey O’Day told Us Weekly exclusively that she “truly felt tortured” during her relationship with Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, the Jersey Shore star is fighting back.

“I was shocked when I heard it at the time on the show, but hearing it now, saying that she was ‘tortured,’ well it’s a good thing we’re not together anymore,“ Pauly D, 38, told Us exclusively on Monday, September 10. “That’s such a strong word to say, like she’s a bit dramatic. When she said that I was looking at the comments, and it’s like these people, they can see right through her. … Torture’s a big word.”

O’Day, 34, previously claimed to Us that there was “no healthy dialogue” and “no progressive communication” during her relationship with the fellow reality star, whom she was linked to from February 2016 to July 2017.

“I come from an abusive childhood that I’m still processing and I think that person inside of me that hasn’t quite healed was attracted to the chaos of constantly proving yourself to someone and when they were disappointed in you, fighting harder for their approval,” she explained.

The former Danity Kane songstress also told Us that were “rules” in their relationship. She claimed: “The rules needed to be followed and when they weren’t, you were punished.”

Pauly D, however, told Us that the “rules” simply referred to staying faithful.

“Rules of a relationship? Yeah, you can’t hook up with other guys. She calls those rules,” he quipped to Us. “I don’t see them as rules. It’s just life. When you’re in a relationship, you don’t do certain things. That’s it. That relationship — what a mess.”

Despite the exchange, Pauly D, who is currently appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with O’Day, said he wants the best for his ex.

“I’m happy right now,” he told Us. “I hope she’s happy now too. I want everybody to win.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!