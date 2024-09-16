Ayo Edebiri continues to be a relatable queen.

The Bear star, 28, walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, and couldn’t help but fangirl over Reba McEntire — just like Us.

“Oh, my God,” Edebiri declared upon running into McEntire, 69, and her Reba costar Melissa Peterman. “I’m literally gonna … I’m trying hard to be so normal. Literally, my legs are shaking.”

Edebiri appeared to be in awe looking back and forth between McEntire and Peterman, 53.

“I’ve truly spent so many hours of my life with the both of you,” the actress continued. Peterman replied, “We’re spending hours with you now.”

McEntire and Peterman told Edebiri to get in between them for a photo.

What would you do if you met two actresses who you grew up watching on TV? Here’s how “The Bear” star #AyoEdebiri reacted when she met @reba and @followtheblonde at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/lH5u9A20nm — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) September 16, 2024

“How am I in the middle? That’s crazy,” Edebiri said.

After the interaction went down, Edebiri told Live From E! host Laverne Cox she “absolutely freaked out” when seeing McEntire.

“I really, really am proud of myself for not singing the entire theme song,” she added, turning her head to look at the camera. “A single mom who works real hard. Who loves her kids and never stops.”

The song, titled “I’m a Survivor” — which is sung by McEntire — has become a TikTok trend in recent months with users putting the sound behind videos of them completing menial tasks or being inconvenienced in some way.

Over the years, McEntire has teased wanting a reboot of the series, which ran from 2001 to 2007 and also starred Christopher Rich, JoAnna García Swisher and Steve Howey.

“We’ve really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show,” the singer shared during a September 2022 interview. “I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years. It was fun, the cast, the crew, everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people. We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun. So, hopefully that will happen one day.”

McEntire will be returning to TV on the upcoming sitcom Happy’s Place, in which she stars alongside boyfriend, Rex Linn. (The show is set to premiere via NBC on Friday, October 18.)

“We love working together,” she told Extra in May of her man. “What’s really the best part about it, he’s my coach. So when we’re home, he’s helping me with my lines and to memorize. He’s wonderful. He helps me a lot.”