On his proverbial journey for love, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. would prefer to skip the theatrics.

But, in the name of Bibiana and Krystal, that’s never going to happen. With 19 women still vying for the race car driver’s heart, there are bound to be more cat fights — and tears. Neither of which Luyendyk cares for, according to ex and notorious Bachelor villain Courtney Robertson.

“He doesn’t react well to being called out,” she explains in the new issue of Us Weekly, “Or women crying.”

To keep away the tears, he’ll rely on affection. “He’s the best kisser I’ve ever kissed,” raves Robertson, who dated Luyendyk on and off for four years. “He’s very passionate.” (In her 2014 memoir, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends, she hailed him as “the best sex I’ve ever had.”)

Paying lip service isn’t the only skill on the Arizona realtor’s resume. “He’s a gentleman, protective and always down for an adventure,” she insists. “He really takes care of the people in his life.”

But, he also cared about his career. The 36-year-old often chose racing — “that’s my first love,” he tells Us — over romance. Any time conflict would arise, says Luyendyk, “I went on another racing trip and brushed it off.”

These days, he’s figured out his balancing act. Though he’s cut down on racing, “he hasn’t given up on it,” explains Robertson. “Whoever he picks should be ready to travel with him. He’s ready to settle down. He is very capable of a committed relationship.”

And while their romance ultimately never worked out— she credits timing — she harbors no thorny feelings toward her good friend. “Arie is a lot of fun,” the single star tells Us. “If there is good news, it’s always ‘Let’s go celebrate!’ His sense of humor is his best quality. I always loved just driving around listening to music together.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m.

