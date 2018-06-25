Reality TV

‘Bachelor’ Creator ‘Horrified’ by Recent Sexual Misconduct Claims on ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘The Proposal’

By

Time for a change. Mike Fleiss, the creator and lead producer on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and ABC’s latest dating reality series The Proposal, took to Twitter to respond to the multiple allegations that have come to light – one made against a contestant on the current season of The Bachelorette and one made against a Proposal contestant.

“How are we supposed to find out about something that’s never been reported??? #TheProposal,” Fleiss tweeted on Saturday, June 23, seemingly in response to the claim made against Michael J. Friday, a contestant on the dating show. On Wednesday, June 20, a woman posted on Facebook claiming that Friday had set her up to be sexually assaulted. While investigating the claim, ABC pulled the episode he was part of.

Mike Fleiss The Bachelorette Sexual Misconduct
Mike Fleiss attends the screening of “The Other One: The Long, Strange Trip of Bob Weir” during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 23, 2014 in New York City. Desiree Navarro/WireImage.com

This was the second scandal of the season, as Lincoln Adim, a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, was convicted of assault and battery just days before season 14 began. The incident took place two years before filming. In a statement to Us Weekly, Warner Bros. claimed that they had no knowledge of any incident or charges. “He himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct,” the production company said in a statement to Us on June 14.

Lincoln The Bachelorette
Lincoln on ‘The Bachelorette.’ ABC/Paul Hebert

Fleiss also tweeted on Sunday, June 24, assuring fans that changes are in the works to be sure it gets better in the future. “For the record, I am horrified that any of these abusive assholes are on our shows,” he tweeted. “We are working very hard to find ways to do better.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

