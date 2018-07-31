As Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette journey ends, a new — more dramatic! — one kicks off on, yes, Bachelor in Paradise.

Us Weekly sat down with the hopeful singles of season 5 on set of the soapy spinoff earlier this summer — and got to the heart of the matter: Are they here for the right reasons? (Check out all of Bachelor Nation’s favorites in the video above!)

“I date a lot, so I know how tough it is to find love,” Jordan Kimball, who vied for Kufrin’s heart, confessed. “So, with that being said, anyone that says that I’m not looking for love, maybe they need to find love themselves and stop hating on me.”

For motivational speaker Eric Bigger, there’s no way to tell if a Neil Lane sparkler is in his future. “I’m going to take it day by day,” Rachel Lindsay’s rejected suitor said. “It’s a process. Never say never, right?”

But to claim the heart of these contestants — including Tia Booth, Krystal Nielson and David Ravitz — suitors first have to fit their needs.

“I want someone who will wake up and make me coffee,” Bachelor Winter Games alum Bibiana Julian admitted, “And bring it to me and leave me alone for an hour.” Also a must: A Good credit score. “I’m 30. C’mon, if your credit score is pretty s—ty then I can’t date you.”

Booth revealed she draws the line at guys who “take longer than me to get ready,” while Nielson said she hates complacency: “I’m looking for a really ambitious person — and not a mama’s boy!”

Alas, it’s Kimball who is most willing to compromise. “Let’s say you’re really pretty and you’re, like, super crazy,” said the model, who is most attracted to blue-eyee, blonde women. “I might end up actually liking that.”

For more from the cast — including their workout tips and what’s inside their luggage — watch the full video above!

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!