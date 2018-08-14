Chris and Jordan traded in their seemingly stable relationships for new women during the Tuesday, August 14, episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Get the scoop on their — and everyone else’s — ever-changing connections.

Mr. Wannabe Steal Your Girl

Krystal caught Kenny off guard when she friend-zoned him. Right as Chris and Tia were on the same page about their romance, Krystal made her interest in him known. Chris was immediately on board, jumping at the first chance to kiss her.

Chris couldn’t wait to tell everyone about his make-out session, which made its way back to Colton. He felt obligated to share this with Tia because he didn’t want her to get hurt. Chris was plotting how to hang out with as many women as possible before the rose ceremony when an angry Tia showed up to confront him.

Musical Chairs

Annaliese was bragging about what a good guy Jordan is when Jenna arrived to steal his heart. Jordan and Jenna had an instant spark, connecting over their mutual admiration for their own attractiveness. While Annaliese was envisioning getting to the happy couple stage with Jordan, he admitted that he’d never met someone more suitable for him than Jenna.

Jenna asked Jordan on a horseback riding date, during which they complimented each other’s looks and made out nonstop as she called this her best birthday ever. Meanwhile, Annaliese thought she and Jordan would be engaged by the end of the season.

However, when he returned from his date, Jordan broke the news to Annaliese that his romantic connection with Jenna was off the charts and he would be giving her his rose, but if something went wrong with Jenna, he would keep the door open for him and Annaliese. Annaliese was blindsided and in tears, though Jordan thought she took it well.

David later made a move on Jenna by bringing her a birthday cake. Jordan awkwardly sat on a daybed with the duo while David repeatedly expressed his interest in Jenna. Jordan assumed David was only courting Jenna to mess with him and conveyed his disgust with the dessert by throwing it on the beach.

The End

Becca Kufrin got a good talk in with Colton and provided him with closure about their breakup. The former Bachelorette told her ex to push through the pain like she did after Arie Luyendyk Jr. called off their engagement. One second Colton was ready to go home because he didn’t think he could move on; the next he was willing to date again.

A Little Competition

A very nervous Caroline came into Paradise with a date card. She chose John because she wanted to go against her type. Caroline was pleasantly surprised — like, she couldn’t stop talking about how shocked she was — by her spark with John, as they named stray animals, danced and kissed during their outing.

The next day, Jubilee arrived and quickly bonded with John over their shared dorkiness. They went on a ziplining date and smooched quite a bit as Caroline worried back at the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!