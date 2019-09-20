



found love on Bachelor in Paradise , but she is not totally convinced thatandcan say the same.

“You know, honestly, at this point, I’m worried about Chris and Katie,” Demi, 24, admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, September 20. “I know that Katie is an optimist and she sees the good. She gets glimpses of the good parts of Chris, but I think that Chris needs to step it up if he wants to keep her.”

The interior designer, who got engaged to Kristian Haggerty on the season 6 finale, suggested that Katie, 26, talk out her feelings with Chris, 33, so that they can get to a good place in their relationship.

“Honestly, it’s like couples counseling,” Demi added. “It’s not a negative thing.”

Chris proposed to Katie on the Tuesday, September 17, episode of the ABC reality dating series, but she took off her engagement ring at the After the Final Rose taping. The medical sales representative told host Chris Harrison that she feels “insecure” with her fiancé and finds herself putting in too much effort each day.

However, after the finale aired, the couple took to Instagram to assure viewers that they are still together. Katie revealed that they “are finally happy,” while the corporate sales director wrote, “Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now.”

Demi, for her part, came out as queer during season 6 before popping the question to Kristian on the beach in Mexico. She opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about her fears of coming out on national TV.

“It was a lot of fear. It was fear of judgment. It was fear of disappointing people in my life, making them uncomfortable,” she said on Friday. “I mean, it was just really hard. It was really scary. But it all worked out.”

