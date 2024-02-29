Joey Graziadei has officially addressed the comments about his “yellow eyes.”

“Hi everyone, I hope you are having a beautiful day,” Joey, 28, said via Instagram on Thursday, February 29. “I want to jump on here really quick and talk about something that I am seeing a lot of comments about, which is Joey’s yellow eyes.”

He continued, “So to give some context on that, I have to go all the way back to when I was in

high school. I was sick for about a week and a half and my mom thought it would be a good idea to go to the doctor.”

The Bachelor season 28 lead explained that he had blood work done, which showed he had high bilirubin count.

“That means that there could be something that was wrong with my liver,” he said. “So we went and I got a liver ultrasound, I went to other doctors, they found out that there was nothing that was necessarily wrong like hepatitis but they diagnosed me with something called Gilbert syndrome.”

Joey continued, “At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy. It’s something that does affect the whites of my eyes. It makes it have those jaundice levels which is why they look a little bit more yellow. It’s something I want to pay attention to more going into this year.”

He noted that he will pay attention to drinking more fluids, adding “it’s worse when I have stress or lack of sleep, which happens on a TV show.”

“I do appreciate everyone looking out for me and wondering if I’m OK,” he said. “But to my knowledge, I’m as OK as I can be and I will continue to look at it. So thank you very much.”

“Joey’s Yellow Eyes? It’s called Gilbert Syndrome,” he captioned the post.

The post comes days after Us Weekly exclusively asked Joey whether he had seen the concern among fans of Bachelor Nation about the apparent discoloration of his eyes.

“The eyes thing, I actually am probably going to post a video a little bit more about that later on and I can give some more insight,” Joey told Us. “There is something behind that and I’ll use the right space to be able to talk through that.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Joey will meet the families of his final four — Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas and Rachel Nance — on the next installment.