Not even the biggest names in Bachelor Nation were prepared for ABC’s latest casting decision.

As Jenn Tran’s journey on The Bachelorette continues to wind down, the network announced that Grant Ellis would be the next Bachelor for season 29.

“I think it’s so weird,” Ben Higgins exclusively told Us Weekly at The Famously Average Golf Tournament hosted by iHeartRadio’s “The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” on Monday, August 19. “I mean, it comes out of nowhere. I don’t think if you follow Bachelor world closely, you would even know he’s the Bachelor right now. It’s just weird, like, the whole thing.”

Grant, 30, was eliminated during the August 12 episode of The Bachelorette as Jenn, 26, solidified her final four. When ABC announced their latest lead earlier than expected, the network said Grant “is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Before Grant’s season begins filming, Us asked several members of Bachelor Nation to weigh in on the casting decision. Keep reading to see who is sending their roses to the new Bachelor:

Ben Higgins



While the dad-to-be found the casting timing to be “weird,” Ben, 35, is confident that Grant will make a great Bachelor. “I think he’s going to be such an iconic Bachelor, and that’s what makes it odd to me that they haven’t done it in this big, exciting way,” he told Us at The Course at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, California. “But they obviously have their reasons. I’ve always questioned the show, but I’ve never not believed they know what they’re doing, so they know what they’re doing. I just can’t figure out why yet.”

Dotun Olubeko

After falling in love with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette, Dotun, 31, knows the reality franchise can work. As a result, he’s hoping Grant will find a special someone as his journey begins.

“[It’s] just really cool to see representation, and I know the franchise — at least the way that I know it only being in it for a year — tries to do the right thing,” he told Us. “And obviously there’s a lot of momentum, maybe from the past of people not doing the right thing, but it definitely feels like the people now are trying to correct that. In that sense, it’s cool, but also more than that, Grant just seems like a really nice guy.”

Dotun also thinks ABC announced their new lead early to get more interested and qualified applicants. “They showed, like, 10,000 people applied since that [announcement],” he said, “so I think maybe that’s what they’re trying to do.”

Susan Noles

The Golden Bachelor contestant has questions after producers announced their newest lead so early. “I was surprised!” Susan, 67, shared with Us. “Why did they do that? I am shocked that they let everybody know. There’s something going on.”

Andrew Spencer

Andrew, 29, expressed his support for Grant’s journey as he prepares to be the second Black Bachelor after Matt James starred on the show in 2021. “I think it was awesome,” he said when reflecting on the casting decision. “I didn’t really get to watch too much of [Jenn’s] season, but I’ve seen him in action. He seems like a really nice guy. I saw his little heart-to-heart he had on his one-on-one, so it’s great to have another Black Bachelor in there.”

Greg Grippo

After splitting from Victoria Fuller, Greg, 31, is hoping Grant has better luck in the romance department as he searches for his forever person. “[He’s a] handsome guy, a young Will Smith,” he told Us before discussing the timing of ABC’s announcement. “I think it makes sense though. It gets people excited early.”

Justin Glaze

The Bachelor in Paradise alum agreed that ABC announced the new Bachelor early in hopes more eligible ladies would apply for the right reasons. “I do think it’s good that they announce him early,” he explained, “so people can intentionally sign up for him and not just kind of [get] whatever card they’re dealt.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelor will likely premiere in January 2025.

With reporting by Lanae Brody