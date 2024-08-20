Greg Grippo Isn't Ruling Out BiP After Victoria Fuller Split

Greg Grippo is putting dating on pause following his split from Victoria Fuller, but he isn’t ruling out an attempt at finding love on the Bachelor in Paradise beach.

“You know what? I’m not [dating] and it feels really good right now,” Greg, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 19, while attending the Famously Average Golf Tournament hosted by iHeartRadio’s “The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” in Livermore, California. “I’m, like, as single as I can be right now.”

Greg emphasized that he’s “not really worried” about finding The One right now. When asked whether he’d consider making the trip to Mexico — and a return to the Bachelor Nation franchise — Greg played coy.

“I mean, we’ll see, we’ll see,” he told Us. “I mean … never say never.”

Fans were introduced to Greg during Katie Thurston‘s season 17 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2021. He was a front-runner throughout the season, but he ultimately quit in the seventh week when Katie, now 33, was down to her final three suitors. (She accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes, but the pair split less than three months after the season finale.)

One year after his tense breakup with Katie, Greg moved on with another Bachelor Nation star. He was spotted with Victoria, 30, in Italy in late 2022 while season 8 of BiP was still airing. Viewers saw Victoria get engaged to Johnny DePhillipo during the finale. Production wrapped in July 2022, and Victoria later claimed that she and Johnny, 27, split within three weeks of leaving the beach.

When the season 8 reunion aired in November 2022, Johnny accused Victoria of cheating — which she repeatedly denied. Victoria and Greg dated for nearly two years before he confirmed their split in April.

Reflecting on navigating a breakup in the public eye, Greg told Us on Monday that it can be “tough” to determine how much to share with fans. “You want things to be private,” he explained. “But I think in the day of social media … it’s hard to not get called out when things aren’t working out.”

His close friend and former Bachelorette costar Andrew Spencer agreed. “People want to make things more than it actually is, and I think, you know, that’s the thing,” Andrew, 29, told Us. “Everyone [thinks] there’s got to be more. Sometimes it just doesn’t work between two people, [and] that’s the way it should be left.”

Andrew pointed out that it’s “the first time” he and Greg have both been single at the same time, so he’s excited to get back out there with his wingman.

“We’re trying different avenues,” he teased when asked about the duo’s approach to dating, including sliding into DMs. “So, we’ll figure it out at some point.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody