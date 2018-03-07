Becca Kufrin is ready to find her true love! The publicist, 27, was named the next bachelorette during the Tuesday, March 6, episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose and the nation couldn’t have been more excited — especially Bachelor Nation.

Following one of the most dramatic breakups in Bachelor history, Becca was flooded with supportive messages from past contestants of the show, letting her know that she deserved better than Arie Luyendyk Jr., who dumped her and got back together with his ex.

Chad Johnson, who became the villain during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, actually threw his hat into the ring to date Becca, tweeting “Becca is the new Bachelorette! Come on guys let me give it a shot.”

Bachelor boss Robert Mills retweeted Johnson, asking, “What say you #Bachelornation?” When getting some negative reactions on Twitter, Johnson explained that he’s a “far different person” than he was on The Bachelorette. He also claimed that he and Becca have “already been talking a bit!”

Well we’ve already been talking a bit sooooooooooo 🤷‍♀️ — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) March 7, 2018

Peter Kraus, who many fans hoped would be the Bachelor, but he turned down the opportunity, also sent his love to Becca, writing, “From one Midwesterner to another, congrats to an amazing, strong, beautiful woman, Becca Kufrin!”

The new bachelorette is completely over Arie, a source told Us Weekly, adding that she’s ready to find love and begin her own journey — however, she is a little nervous. “She’s worried that America will think she’s not there for the right reasons and isn’t ready to find her husband. But she is,” the insider added. “She believes in the show and that you can find real love on it. She found it the first time, so she truly believes she’ll find it again. She’s nervous and scared, but really excited for the next adventure!”

Read more reactions from Bachelor Nation below:

Becca gonna find herself a real man (I hope…ABC please cast properly!) #thebachelorette — Vanessa Grimaldi (@VanessaGrimaldi) March 7, 2018

YASSSS BECCA BACHELORETTE MY HEART IS FULL #TheBachelor (please don’t bring weirdos out to meet her) — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) March 7, 2018

SO HAPPY FOR BECCA!!!! Can’t wait to watch her fall in love l!!! Sooooooo deserves it! #TheBachelor #thebachelorette — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) March 7, 2018

Becca has already upgraded. Watched her ex propose to a girl who voted for the worst President in history and then met a guy named after one of the best, Lincoln. The end. #AfterTheFinalRose #theBachelor #TheBachelorette — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) March 7, 2018

Congrats on being The Bachelorette, Becca! You will continue the class act and make the rest of us feel like angry psycho crazies. Oh just me? I’ll take it. ☺️ — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) March 7, 2018

