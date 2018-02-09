Don’t let being single on Valentine’s Day get you down! Us Weekly caught up with some of Bachelor Nation’s favorite contestants to share their tips and style tricks on how to have the best V-Day without a significant other. Watch the video above!

While Ashley Iaconetti’s tears may have been the star of Bachelor in Paradise, you will not see her crying on February 14.

“I’ve been a single girl on Valentine’s Day for many moons, so I guess my advice is don’t stress that bad,” Ashley told Us at Lord & Taylor’s Valentine’s Day speed-dating event in New York. “Just don’t stress. Hang out with your friends, emotionally eat, get Postmates, enjoy your life. It’s still probably pretty darn good without a guy.”

As for the men, Eric Bigger, who competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, suggests they take some time to pamper themselves.

“You should do a little bit of self-care. Maybe get a facial, take care of your nails or your toes, get a massage, workout, eat a good meal and just enjoy the day,” Bigger told Us at the event. “It’s the day of love, so if you can’t give love, give yourself love.”

If you are prepping to ask someone on a date, Dean Unglert, who was infamously involved in a love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise, advises go big or go home: “If there’s a girl that you have a crush on, just do something to wow her and make her your girlfriend as soon as possible.”

As for your style guide? Amanda Stanton thinks you should keep it simple.

“I always say, like, for a first date, I try to look good, but not look like I tried too hard,” Stanton told Us. “I think a good pair of jeans and some heeled boots or something. Or if you’re going somewhere fancy, a cute Valentine’s Day dress.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelor Winter Games premieres on ABC on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

