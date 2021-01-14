Making enemies? The Bachelor contestant Sarah Trott’s actions seemingly annoyed some of her fellow contestants in a new promo for the ABC show, released on Thursday, January 14.

After fainting during the rose ceremony that aired on Monday, January 11, the new clip teased more drama between Sarah, 24, and the other women as she started to get more attention from Bachelor Matt James.

“She’s getting exactly what she wants,” Anna, 24, said in the preview, following footage of Matt, 29, caring for Sarah while she wears his suit coat. The moment appeared to come amid the rose ceremony, while there were roses left to be handed out.

In another clip, fans saw Sarah making out with Matt before the pair took their PDA to the bedroom.

ABC also hinted that the couple’s love story could be “disrupted,” showing the California native at Matt’s door and later breaking down into tears.

“It felt like a knife through my heart,” she told the camera at one point.

Amid her downward spiral, she seemed to confide in Matt, saying, “Some of the women are just really cruel.”

The ABC Food Tours founder does say, “I don’t want to lose you” to someone, but it is unclear if it is Sarah or another contestant. The North Carolina native, however, is wearing the same jacket in the clip that he was wearing when Sarah appeared at his door.

On Monday’s cliffhanger episode, Sarah didn’t look well, which caused Matt to stop the ceremony. “I’m, like, seeing stars,” she told the former athlete at the time. “I’m blacking out. I can’t see.”

The “From Here to Where” podcast host later created a TikTok video of the highs and lows from the episode, joking about passing out amid her journey for love. “When you take falling in love quite literally… 😭🌹,” she captioned the clip via Instagram on Monday.

Chris Harrison hinted at the “ups and downs” in Sarah’s relationship with Matt last month, saying, she “catches very strong feelings” early in the season.

“Sometimes … those that get that early attention, those that have that really initial, bright spark, it’s hard to continue that because obviously the Bachelor/Bachelorette then has to go elsewhere,” the host, 49, said in December 2020. “They have to compartmentalize these relationships and that makes it really tough when you have that initial burst of energy. So, can Sarah keep that going? Can she sustain that? Or will it get the best of them? That we’ll have to see.”

Harrison teased Matt’s “wild ride” the same month, noting that the reality TV newcomer, who was named the first Black Bachelor in franchise history in June 2020, “went through the wringer” while filming.

“It is contentious at times, it’s emotional at times, it’s gut wrenching, it’s anger,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “You’re going to get it all.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.