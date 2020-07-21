So close, yet so far. When ABC announced the possible suitors for season 16 of The Bachelorette, the network was sure to note that the 42 contestants “may” appear — and many didn’t make the cut.

Clare Crawley‘s season, originally set to begin filming in March, was delayed due to the coronavirus and ultimately, some of the cast had changed. While some of the men could no longer take time off to film or had to exit for other reasons, the producers found a new group, which was announced on July 15.

“The chances are, for everybody to be able to put their life on hold and come back again is very slim,” host and producer Chris Harrison said via Instagram Live with Crawley, 39, in March. “So yeah, we are still casting, so if you have somebody you think is great for this beautiful woman right here.”

However, not all of the new group made the cut and with filming underway at the lavish La Quinta Resort & Club, some of the contestants are speaking out.

“First and foremost, I want to thank @bacheloretteabc for this amazing experience. For those who do not know, I was recently cut from the show and I respect their decision,” Collins Youngblood, a contestant from Midlothian, Virginia, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 21. “Please do not ask me on why I was cut. Most importantly, I want to thank all of my friends, colleagues, and family for their advice and support through this process. Love you guys and this is only the beginning.”

Tien Yang, another axed contestant, posted via Instagram Stories a photo of a sunset. “Found a slightly more diverse hangout,” the 36-year-old wrote. On Monday, July 20, he posted a photo with friends to his feed.

When one follower wrote, “Really disappointed that you’re not going to be on Clare’s season. It would’ve been nice to see Asian representation in the bachelor pool,” he responded.

“Agreed, I’m rooting for Joe,” he wrote, referring to Joe Park, another contestant of Asian descent. “I guess 1 of 32 slots is progress lol.”

Suitor Alex Brusiloff shared a selfie of himself wearing a mask via Instagram Story, writing, “Covid -2, Alex -0.” The 27-year-old later shared a video, explaining that he does not have the coronavirus. “Also, no I didn’t make it to the rose ceremony. It’s all a mystery.” he wrote below the video. “#BachelorRejects”

The hairstylist, for her part, is ready to find true love — and admitted that “obviously” she googled some of the cast before heading on the show — an advantage no other past lead has had, as they’re usually quarantined without their phone before the cast is announced.

“What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me?” the Bachelor alum said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June. “I will say this. At first, I really didn’t. I really did not and it was because — I don’t know. I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them and regardless, I know how my Instagram is. It’s a piece of my life. … You have to see and feel it in person and so regardless of what their life is and what it looks like on their Instagram, it’s nice to actually see them in person and I am huge on pheromones, so that’s like the end for me.”

The Bachelorette is set to air on ABC Tuesdays this fall.