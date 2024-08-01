Jenn Tran wishes eliminated Bachelorette contestant Brett Harris nothing but the best after dumping him on the first night.

During her Thursday, August 1, appearance on“The Viall Files” podcast, host Nick Viall questioned her decision to send Brett, 28, home early.

“What good is that going to do for him if I keep him around knowing [how I felt]?” Jenn, 26, replied. “I never hated him. I think he’s an amazing guy and so funny and sweet and charming.”

According to Jenn, “in that moment,” she just didn’t have “a connection off the bat.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, I don’t think it does anybody any good to just keep them around for the sake of a show because, for me, it wasn’t a show. It was my life.”

Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette started airing last month. Despite a memorable entrance that ended with him in the split mid-dance party, Brett was sent home that same night.

After Nick, 43, proclaimed that recent podcast guest Brett still wasn’t holding a torch for the PA student, Jenn said she was “so glad” to hear it.

“I think he’s gonna do so well [and] he’s already doing so well,” Jenn gushed of Brett, who was one of the franchise’s first body-diverse contestants. “I’m so happy he’s getting the love that he deserves.”

Aside from Brett, however, Nick has not been impressed with any of Jenn’s chosen suitors.

“I don’t feel like you have a connection with Thomas or Jeremy or Sam N. or Spencer,” Nick quipped. “What about their behavior has surprised you?”

For Jenn, watching The Bachelorette episodes highlighted how “catty” the guys acted behind her back.

“I had no idea any of those scenes were going on, like with the cocktail party … any of them being so aggressive and shouting,” she said. “I’m mad about [it]. I’m like, ‘Let me listen in [and] be a fly on the wall.’ I’m surprised to see how passionate they all were.”

While Jenn, of course, could not reveal if she ends up picking one of her guys (or her ex who showed up in episode 4), she told Nick that she doesn’t have “regrets about anything.”

“I won’t say if I’m in love or not, but I will say I’m very happy with the way things turned out,” Jenn said. “I couldn’t have seen it going any other way.”

Jenn has previously been candid about her season ending in a never-before-seen way.

“I truly was on the edge of my seat every day. was like, ‘Something new is happening,’ and I was just constantly surprised,” she exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this summer. “So, I would say the journey itself included a lot of twists and turns that I was surprised by — including the ending.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.