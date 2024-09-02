After suiting up and filming The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, Jenn Tran’s ex Matt Rossi was in for quite a surprise when his appearance didn’t air.

“When they made me come to Men Tell All, rehash everything out, just to cut the whole segment out…” Matt wrote via TikTok on Friday, August 30.

In the clip, Matt posed for a mirror selfie while wearing a suit jacket, white button-up shirt and matching pants.

“Release the tapes it got juicy,” he teased in the caption of the upload.

During the Tuesday, August 27, episode, Jenn, 26, reunited onstage with her exes — but Matt was nowhere to be found.

Matt made waves during The Bachelorette season 21 when he showed up in New Zealand and attempted to win Jenn back. After surprising Jenn and dropping the L-word, Matt earned an invite to the cocktail party, where he had a chance to explain himself.

“[When] we first really tried things out, we were much different people. We were not the adults that we are today,” he told Jenn during an August episode. “And I just feel like as we’ve grown into more adults over time, we’ve just found this bond growing stronger, and I hope that you can see how much that you mean to me. I’m just not ready to let it go.”

Jenn, who dated Matt on and off after their initial relationship began in 2020, admitted in a confessional that she felt “torn” about whether or not to let her ex join the show.

“I’m fighting between this past versus this newness,” she said. “I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I have to make a decision.”

After conversing with Jenn, Matt broke the news to her remaining suitors that the lead sent him packing.

“I just wanted to take a second to let you guys know I did come here completely on my own volition, but she let me know her future’s in this room,” he said. “She feels confident that you guys can offer something I can’t, and I’m just here to apologize, I’m not here to take anything away from your experience. I wish you all the best. I wish her the best.”

While Matt did not find The One in Jenn, host Jesse Palmer made sure to praise him for being “very brave” in laying his heart on the line.

“I think Matt showed a lot about his character in that moment,” Jesse, 45, told Entertainment Weekly in August. “Speaking to the men was an ultimate sign of respect towards them and their journey with Jenn. I commend Matt for what he did.”

The Bachelorette season 21 finale airs on ABC Tuesday, September 3, at 8 p.m. ET.