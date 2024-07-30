Jenn Tran’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi made a splash when he showed up to fight for another chance with the Bachelorette.

During a July episode of season 21 of the ABC series, Matt hopped a plane to see Jenn while she was in New Zealand with her suitors.

“For him to come here is just a big shock,” Jenn said. “We recently reconnected in the past few months as friends — or so I thought as friends.”

Matt, who dated Jenn on and off after their initial relationship began in 2020, asked to join the journey. “You could’ve said this before I left,” she said, to which he replied, “I did say it but I didn’t say it as grandly as this I guess.”

After much back-and-forth, Jenn walked away from the interaction to collect her thoughts, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger. In the teaser for the following episode, Matt is seen suiting up to seemingly join the fellow contestants at a cocktail party.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Jenn’s ex Matt:

He Has a Weiner Dog — And a Nickname

Matt is the proud owner of a weiner dog named Kirkland, who he frequently posts on social media. (Kirland, who’s named after Costco hotdogs, also has his own Instagram.)

Months before Jenn began filming The Bachelorette, she took to TikTok to share a story about her ex, whom she referred to as “weiner boy.”

Jenn and Her Ex Matt Met on Hinge

Two months later, Matt confirmed he was, in fact, “weiner boy” in a TikTok of his own. In the February video, Matt had his pooch help him share the story of how he met Jenn on Hinge.

“He found this really cute, sweet girl named Jenn, totally out of his league,” Matt explained from the perspective of his dog. “Somehow she gave him a chance, they hit it off and they started dating. Things started getting pretty serious and Jenn was ready to settle down but my dad just wasn’t there yet.”

Matt, who referred to himself as a “f–k boy,” noted that he and Jenn were still friends. “Give me another shot,” he said at the end of the clip.

He Sells Beer in Boston

During his appearance on The Bachelorette, Matt was labeled as a 27-year-old insurance executive from Atlanta, Georgia. After the episode aired, Matt clarified his occupation — as well as his residence and age.

“Insurance executive from Atlanta is wild when I sell beer in Boston,” Matt wrote via his Instagram Story in July, adding that he’s 28 years old.

In another Instagram upload, Matt shared a picture of himself from the episode and wrote, “Anyone need insurance?”

Related: Breaking Down Jenn Tran’s Official ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Just over one month away from Jenn Tran‘s premiere of The Bachelorette, ABC is confirming the official cast of contestants. On Monday, June 3, the network dropped names, photos and bios for the 25 men competing on season 21, and Us Weekly is breaking down the highlights. The Bachelorette season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise […]

He’s Not Jenn’s ‘Toxic Ex’

During the season, Jenn has spoken about a “toxic” former boyfriend who affected her views on love. After Matt showed up, she clarified in the episode that Matt was not the ex-boyfriend she has frequently referred to as “toxic.”

“We dated three years ago,” she said in the episode of The Bachelorette in July. “Matt is not the toxic ex I’m referring to [when I talk about an ex on the show]. He’s not the one who messed me up a little bit.”

He Has a Following on Social Media

Matt has more than 50,000 followers on both TikTok and Instagram as of July.

“To describe myself, I am a guy that lives in Boston that has a wiener dog,” he said during an episode of the “Nickel Up” podcast in February. “My content is about lifestyle and entertainment. It’s there to give you a look at lifestyle, but have a laugh along the way. But that’s something that took me probably nine months to actually figure out and start executing.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

He’s a Runner

Matt has shown off his passion for running on his social media. “FILR (f–k I love running),” he captioned an Instagram post in July, alongside a series of photos from his workout.

In another Instagram upload in June, he explained that he thought it would be “funny to sign up for the New York City marathon” and now he’s “committed to the bit.”