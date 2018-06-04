A constant reminder! Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher may have found her happily ever after with fiancé Jordan Rodgers, but before that she had her heart broken by Ben Higgins on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor. Fletcher told Us Weekly that she still has to relive that painful past every time she opens up her closet. Watch the video above!

“The one dress that I have is the dress that I got dumped in by Ben Higgins,” Fletcher, 27, recently told Us. “It’s the one dress they decided to let me keep. I don’t want this.”

Fletcher reveals that it is “somewhere in my closet,” taking up space. Yet, it seems Fletcher would happily make room for the dress she was wearing when Rodgers, 29, got down on one knee in 2016.

“I’m still trying to get it, so if anyone’s watching this from the department, send it my way,” Fletcher told Us. “That’s the one I want.”

Fletcher is now enjoying The Bachelorette as a viewer and a supporter. The real estate developer was featured on Becca Kufrin’s season premiere, but before that she offered up some advice for the 28-year-old publicist as she embarked on her journey for love.

“I just said to enjoy yourself and try to live in each moment. It’s a very crazy, hectic emotional situation,” Fletcher told Us. “Try not to let that get you carried away and try to really remember the things that you do, because I feel like I suffer amnesia from that season and I can’t remember half of those memories.So just take your time and take a deep breath and enjoy what you’re doing.”

Meanwhile, Fletcher has babies on the brain. Us Weekly recently caught up with Rodgers who told Us, “JoJo is getting baby fever. Her brothers just had babies, so we’re around them, and she wants one. When the time is right, we both want to have kids.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!