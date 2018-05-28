The Bachelorette premiere was as drama-free as they come … Just kidding! Becca Kufrin’s debut as her rosy highness during the Monday, May 28, episode included chicken suits, first kisses, guys getting called out for being there for the wrong reasons and so much more.

Hello There

Becca is in for a very interesting season based on the best arrivals of the night. Jordan, a male model, was intent on his outfit doing all the talking. He wanted the tapping of his shoes while he walked to remind Becca of “the heartbeat of a gentleman.” Mike brought a life-size cardboard cutout of Becca’s ex-fiancé, Arie Luyendyk Jr. — for reasons we still don’t quite understand. Kamil encouraged the Bachelorette to physically meet him halfway in the driveway before asking her to try 60/40, a request she was not a fan of. Trent jumped out of the back of a hearse, and David (job title: venture capitalist/chicken) showed up in a chicken suit. Of course, there was also a lot of “let’s do the damn thing.”

Leave Your Baggage at the Mansion Door

The drama started early, with Chris informing Chase that his ex reached out to say Chase wasn’t on the show for the right reasons. Chase tried to get in front of the backlash by confessing to Becca, but she was just confused. So Chase got Chris to fill Becca in on what the woman’s text said. Chase continued to assert that the woman was not his ex — they only dated for a month or two weeks (he kept going back and forth on the exact amount of time).

This incident made Becca feel more secure about sending home someone else who raised a red flag for her earlier in the evening. Jake knew Becca from Minnesota, and he had never shown any interest in her before, according to the Bachelorette. Jake told Becca he “had a very transformative year,” and she should give him a chance because he only remembered meeting her once. She didn’t want to keep questioning his intentions, though, so she sent Jake packing.

Feels Like Home

Becca gave her first impression rose to Garrett, who she said reminded her of home and would fit in great with her family. The duo also shared their first kiss.

Goodnight and Good Luck

At the rose ceremony, Becca sent Chase, Kamil, Joe, Christian, Darius and Grant home, leaving 21 men to contend for her final rose.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For more, listen to our Watch With Us podcast above, plus get $30 off your first order from Hello Fresh at hellofresh.com/WatchWithUs30.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!