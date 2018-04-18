It’s official! Chris Harrison revealed the key art for season 14 of The Bachelorette on Wednesday, April 18, showing Becca Kufrin looking stunning and covered by her quote, “Let’s do the damn thing.”

The world fell in love with Kufrin, 27, during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. After proposing to her on the finale, Arie changed his mind a month later and broke things off in an on-air moment that shocked everyone. While he went back to runner-up Lauren Burnham and proposed to her – the two are now engaged – Becca was given the role of The Bachelorette.

“She’s very resilient. As we’ve seen, she takes everything in stride,” a source told Us Weekly when ABC made the announcement in March. “She also has a very eclectic taste in men so you’re going to see a lot of very different men fighting for her heart.”

Filming for the season began on March 16, and the men get competitive right from the start! “Every guy is super into her and they all want to be the one to mend her heart. This was maybe the most competitive night one ever, and she really struggled in a good way with who to give the first impression rose as well as night one roses to,” a show insider told Us about the first night of filming at the mansion. “Becca felt great. She is someone who has a wide range of taste in guys and this group didn’t disappoint her.”

While she was hurt by 36-year-old Luyendyk Jr.’s behavior, the Minnestoa native was “completely over him” when filming began, ready to find true love. “She believes in the show and that you can find real love on it,” the source noted. “She found it the first time, so she truly believes she’ll find it again.”

The Bachelorette season 14 begins on ABC Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!