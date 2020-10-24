It’s going down! The Bachelorette hinted at a major shake-up this season in a new trailer that features plenty of drama, tears and a secret steamy make-out session.

In the teaser, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss sneak away for some alone time away from the rest of the group. One of the suitors explained that Moss, 32, promised he would be gone for “five minutes,” but instead has disappeared with Crawley, 39, “for an hour.”

“There’s a Clare front-runner here,” the voice-over declared before the hairstylist revealed that she has “feelings” for the former football player. “We have a connection,” she explained.

In the next clip, Crawley and Moss make out on the bed before they hear a knock on the door. The couple look surprised and Moss tells Crawley he’s going to “hide in the closet.”

The next scene cuts to Chris Harrison, who announces that Crawley isn’t “coming to dinner.”

The outcome causes plenty of drama as one contestant yells, “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette,” before the scene cuts to Crawley screaming, “Sick, sick.” Another suitor angrily declares, “If you want to be with Dale, we can all go home.”

The voice-over teases that Crawley and Moss’ romance sets the stage for the “biggest twist in Bachelorette history.”

Harrison, 49, is later seen sitting with Crawley in her suite. “Congratulations, you’ve just blown up the Bachelorette,” he says as the California native breaks down into tears.

Crawley’s connection with Moss had some fans and contestants wondering if the pair had spoken to each other via social media prior to filming. Earlier this month, the ABC personality told Us Weekly that she wasn’t in contact with Moss prior to walking into La Quinta Resort & Club, where her season was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was never a moment where I was going to reach out or I wanted to reach out [to the contestants] because I knew that this was going to happen eventually where I was going to get the chance to meet these guys,” she said at the time. “I didn’t want to kind of prejudge anybody and shoot myself in the foot by having these conversations and putting that at risk. ‘Cause it’s like, you only really know when you meet them in person and it can actually be around their pheromones to see them in person to know, do we have that connection? So if I was to start something up with a guy beforehand, it would just be doing myself a disservice … I’d be putting it all on the line for that? I mean, that makes no sense to me.”

Us confirmed in August that Tayshia Adams would step in as the Bachelorette lead in the wake of Crawley’s departure. Two months later, Crawley told Us that she wasn’t afraid to bend the rules of the show for her happiness.

“I hope that it does change the way future seasons go because when you follow your gut and you stick to that, you can’t regret anything,” she said. “You honor yourself … your truths. That’s something we all should be doing.”