Love at first sight? Dale Moss hinted that he and Clare Crawley had an instant connection when they met on night one of The Bachelorette.

The season 16 front-runner, 32, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, to share his thoughts on his limo arrival after the first episode of the season aired on ABC. “I felt that,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Crawley, 39, standing hand in hand at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California.

From the moment she laid eyes on Moss, Crawley was smitten. After greeting the former pro football player during the season premiere, the Bachelor alum turned to the cameras and said, “I feel like I just met my husband.” As fans prepare for a season filled with unexpected twists and turns, the hairdresser opened up about the “breathtaking” feeling she got when she was introduced to the man who may have stolen her heart.

“It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly that feeling is,” Crawley told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday. “I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though. It was when your body has that kind of, like, a goosebumpy reaction to things; it just takes your breath away.”

The California native was originally set to kick off her search for The One in March, but production for the reality dating series was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. Three months later, filming began in a single quarantined location. Less than two weeks into the season, Us confirmed that Crawley bowed out after falling hard for one of her suitors. A source told Us at the time that producers were “blindsided” by her choice and were left “scrambling” to determine their next move.

Tayshia Adams, a Bachelor Nation favorite from Colton Underwood‘s season, was chosen to step into the lead role following Crawley’s exit. Though she’s kept her lips sealed about the season’s big plot twist, the Bachelor Winter Games alum has a message for those who don’t believe she could have found her soulmate in just 12 days.

“My question would be to the people that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love?” Crawley told Us exclusively on Tuesday. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done? … How people fall in love and the amount of time that it happens or what the process is [changes]. It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie cutter for that.”