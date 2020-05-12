Onward and upward. Hannah Brown reflected upon her relationship with ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt on the one-year anniversary of his proposal.

“Ever look back on a memory and it feels like just yesterday… but also like a different life? Me too. Exactly a year ago today,” the Bachelorette alum, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Monday, May 11, of herself standing alone in Greece before the singer-songwriter, 26, got down on bended knee.

“I remember that day. I don’t like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well,” she continued. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life…but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would.’ I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, ‘this ain’t it’ (funny how sometimes it’s the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can). I could fake a smile but I couldn’t shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here.⁣”

Brown went on to share a piece of advice that she would have shared with her 2019 self: “If I could go back and tell her something, I would whisper, ‘It’s going to be ok. You’re right, this ain’t it, but it‘s the direction. So open up your hands, and let go of the control. Trust this process, it’s going to be worth it. Also, nice butt!’”

The Dancing With the Stars season 28 champion then shared a poignant message to any of her 2.8 million Instagram followers who may be going through similar feelings in a relationship.

⁣

“If you are reading this right now, wondering how to navigate a situation that feels so painful and so not what you wanted, maybe you’ll let me tell you what I would’ve told myself: Hold on. Keep moving. You’re going to make it. This ain’t it but what’s coming is so much better,” she wrote. “⁣Sometimes you’ve gotta walk through the shadows to stand in the sun. And trust me, you’ll really appreciate the way it feels shining down on you, too.”

Brown and Wyatt got engaged on the Bachelorette season 15 finale, which aired in July 2019. However, she later dumped him over the phone after hearing conflicting stories about the Nashville native’s past relationship with Haley Stevens, whom he had dated right before leaving to film the ABC reality series.

“I am totally OK on my own,” the Alabama native told Marie Claire in October 2019, the same month that Wyatt moved on with model Ellen Decker. “I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life. Welcome into my life.”