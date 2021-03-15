Deep in thought. Bri Springs shared a candid and reflective message about her time on The Bachelor as Matt James’ roller-coaster season nears its end.

“Life after the show has been full of wonderful surprises. But it has also been mentally draining and there have been times and situations where I’ve felt defeated,” the season 25 contestant, 25, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 14. “I’ve read all of your messages and you have no idea how appreciative I am of your kindness and support. Your words have helped me along the way, so thank you.”

Bri reminded her fans to “check in with yourself from time to time to see what you need” before explaining that doing so has helped her get through the past two months.

“I made a commitment to myself, to be honest, and stay true to who I am,” she wrote. “And this means being present with the ones I love.”

The communications manager was a fan favorite throughout the season, but after she told Matt, 29, during the March 8 episode that she was ready for an engagement, he decided to eliminate her. He has two women left heading into the Monday, March 15, finale: Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young.

Prior to her TV exit, Bri hinted via Instagram that she did not end up with the real estate broker. After detailing on the show how she had put her career on hold in the middle of a pandemic to find love, she shared a photo of herself on vacation on February 15 with the caption, “Me on the phone trying to get my job back.”

Matt’s season of the ABC reality dating series took a shocking turn earlier that month when Chris Harrison announced that he was stepping aside as host following his controversial defense of Rachael’s past racially insensitive Instagram posts and activity. Harrison, 49, and the graphic designer, 24, have both since apologized, and the network brought in former NFL player and author Emmanuel Acho to host After the Final Rose.

It is unclear whether Bri attended the post-finale taping as she has not been featured in any promos for the special. She has also unfollowed several Bachelor-related Instagram accounts since filming wrapped.

The San Francisco native is not the only one whose future with the franchise remains up in the air. On Friday, March 12, ABC announced that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will cohost the upcoming season of The Bachelorette in Harrison’s absence.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks,” the network said in a statement. “These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

The Bachelor season 25 finale airs on ABC Monday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET.