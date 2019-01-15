Shots fired! Demi Burnett, who is currently competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor season 23, shaded his ex-girlfriend Tia Booth.

The interior designer, 23, slammed Booth, 27, on the Monday, January 14, episode of the ABC dating series when she said, “I think Colton will realize he needs a girl in his life that is more bold and confident and will take a bit more of a dominant role. I think that Colton is looking for a girl that can take charge and take control. Even if he, like, doesn’t know that he’s looking for that, I think that that’s what he needs.”

Booth — who briefly dated Underwood, 26, on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 in the summer of 2018 after confessing her love for him while he competed on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season — responded to the diss via Twitter later on Monday.

I scared him into dating me for 3 whole days so idk what’s more dominant than that🤣 — Tia Booth🖤 (@tiarachel91) January 15, 2019

“I scared him into dating me for 3 whole days so idk what’s more dominant than that,” she teased. Kufrin, 28, also responded to Burnett’s remarks with three sighing-face emojis.

The bearer of red roses weighed in on the feud hours later by retweeting Booth’s post alongside a screaming-face emoji. “Who you screamin at?” the Arkansas native replied. “The people in the back?”

Although Booth, who previously appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season in early 2018, defended herself, she has no hard feelings toward the former NFL player and has since moved on with businessman Cory Cooper. However, the physical therapist reflected on her short-lived romance with Underwood during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in August 2018, admitting that she will “always love him.” She added, I think he’ll always love me, just in a friendly way.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

