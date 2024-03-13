The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson isn’t here for the online hate.

On Wednesday, March 15, Kelsey, 25, took to TikTok to address an internet troll who claimed she always “cried” on The Bachelor in order to “get a rose.”

“Y’all, I do not know what I did to this lady, but she comments like this on all my TikToks and honestly, it’s so funny,” she explained before reading the hater’s comment. “How come you don’t cry on TikTok? Every episode of The Bachelor you cry. I think that was so you’d get a rose. Lame.”

Kelsey then sarcastically replied, “You caught me @lisahereandnow’s. You freakin’ caught me you little dirty dog. I cried. I cried so I could get that rose because that’s what men love is whenever you cry to them. When you bawl. When you’re bawling, crying to them. I mean, that’s my take on it. I love crying to men, they love that. It’s not because I was talking and opening up about my dead mom and how much I miss her and how this process is hard for me.”

The Bachelor contestant continued to slam the allegations, sharing how she deals with internet hate since joining season 28 of the ABC dating series.

“This is my one hater, like my No. 1 hater. Thank you, Lisa. I made it!” the Louisiana native said while laughing. “Everyone [else] is so nice. These comments really don’t affect me. I just think they are funny. You gotta laugh at them and make light of them because I mean, it’s just so dumb.”

“Lisa, I love you. I hope that, you know, you see more light in your life,” she said before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Kelsey is one of the final three women hoping to get engaged to Joey Graziadei this season. On the most recent episode, which aired Monday, March 11, Kelsey, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance traveled to Mexico for their fantasy suites dates.

Before their romantic nights out with Joey, Kelsey and each of the other remaining women had a heart-to-heart with a former Golden Bachelor contestant.

Kelsey’s was with runner-up Leslie Fhima. The two bonded over the heartbreak they went through when they each lost a parent. Leslie also reminded Kelsey to be conscious because there were still other contestants vying for the affections of Joey.

“I would say, just always have something in the back of your head that you might not be it. And then if you’re it, it’s amazing,” she told Kelsey. “And if you’re not, you have a little bit of protection.”

At the time, Leslie’s comments didn’t appear to affect Kelsey, as she ended up then spending the day with Joey and even told him that she loved him ahead of their fantasy suite date. Joey seemed happy to hear her say that and reciprocated his feelings back, telling her, “I’m falling in love with you, fully.”

However, it turned out that Kelsey wasn’t the only woman who was on Joey’s mind. Viewers learned that Joey also told Daisy that he was “falling in love with her.”

Throughout Joey’s date with Daisy, the audience watched as Kelsey started to slowly spiral while having lingering thoughts about her own relationship with the tennis pro.

“There’s, like, a conversation that needs to be had before going into the rose ceremony. It is more pressing now than later,” Kelsey expressed to the camera. “I don’t want to blindside Joey, ever. I just want to be honest and I want to be able to tell him everything that’s on my mind. I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken.”

Kelsey decided to ask Joey if they could speak by placing a letter she wrote to him in his hotel room door which read, “We need to talk.”

Upon finding the letter, Joey began to panic. “I don’t understand what could’ve went wrong because I haven’t said anything to her,” he said. “This would derail everything. … This is, like, my worst nightmare coming true. I’m over giving everything I can and feeling like they aren’t choosing me.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.