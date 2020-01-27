Could this be the most awkward one-on-one date in Bachelor Nation history? It’s definitely up there. During the Monday, January 27, episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber surprises Victoria F. with a country concert — and it’s the last thing she expects.

“We turn the corner, I see Chase [Rice], my ex-boyfriend,” Victoria, 25, says in a new sneak peek. While Peter, 28, is all smiles in the preview, her mood quickly goes from happy to very uncomfortable. “Nothing could be worse. I’m freaking out right now.”

She continues in an interview: “Chase and I dated before I came on the show. The situation is so uncomfortable. I want to die. … never in a million years was I expecting this but I’m trying my hardest to get through today because I don’t want to ruin this.”

In the clip, Rice, 34, asks Peter and Victoria if they’re having a good time, to which Peter responds, “Hell yeah,” completely unaware of the past. She still dances with Peter through her ex’s performance of “Lonely if You Are” and he’s surprised that she knows the words. “I do, I love this song,” she tells him as they share a kiss.

After the performance wraps, Rice and Peter talk and the singer asks how far into the competition they are. Meanwhile, Victoria watches uncomfortably in the distance and starts to cry.

In another sneak peek of the episode, Alayah returns and seems to break the fourth wall. Since she was sent home during the January 20, episode, she must have gotten her phone back — because she knows all about Victoria’s relationship with the country star and has told the other women about it, according to the medical sales rep.

“So I heard that you were telling people that something had leaked about me and Chase,” Victoria says, to which the former Miss Texas, 24, notes, “I had no idea that nobody knew. It was literally all over the place at home.”

Victoria, however, isn’t having it. “Guess what? Nobody has their phone here, so how would you expect people to know that?” she asks. “That’s something very personal to me and the fact that you think that it’s OK to go around to other girls and not come to me first is absurd.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.