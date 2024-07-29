Jon Taffer is the heart and soul behind Bar Rescue, so his recent absence as host has caused many fans to worry about him — and the series’ future.

“I wanted to take a moment to address some of the questions and concerns I’ve been hearing from many of you,” Taffer, 69, wrote via a social media statement on Monday, July 29. “Yes, you’ve noticed that I’m not hosting every episode of Bar Rescue this season.”

Taffer, who is a bar and nightclub consultant, has only been seen in front of the camera on three episodes of season 9. However, he explained that he is still very much involved.

“I want to assure you all that I am in good health,” he continued. “And as executive producer, even if I am not hosting the episode I am still overseeing every episode and ensuring that Bar Rescue continues to deliver the high standards you’ve come to expect.”

Last month, Taffer exclusively teased to Us Weekly that although he’s not exiting the series, he is starting to plan for a revised Bar Rescue with new faces.

“I’m still coordinating the remodels and things like that, but I’m bringing in some guest hosts and elevating some of my experts,” he dished. “It’s a lot of fun. So it’s allowing us to massage Bar Rescue and sort of set it up for a turnover down the road at some point. Not right away, but at some point.”

Taffer noted on Monday that as the food industry “continues to explode, the number of failing bars is increasing at an alarming rate.” With an uptick in need, the restaurateur has been trying to manage it all.

“While I can’t be everywhere at once, my vision and strategies are still driving the show,” he shared. “Rest assured, I’m not going anywhere and will be hosting many episodes to come.”

Taffer reiterated that Bar Rescue is “still going strong,” thanking viewers for their “unwavering support and passion” for the Paramount Network series.

“Together we will continue to save bars and transform lives, one episode at a time,” he concluded. “Stay tuned for more rescues and incredible transformations.”

Taffer began hosting Bar Rescue in 2011 when the show first premiered, helping restaurant and bar owners save their businesses from going under. He has since appeared on camera in more than 150 episodes, but his hosting duties have reduced for the current season.

In his absence, Taffer has been sending fellow restaurateurs including hospitality expert Phil Wills, Drai’s Las Vegas founder Dustin Drai and award-winning chef Ashish Alfred to assist in the makeovers.

Taffer exclusively told Us that he has “at least three more years in my arrangements with the network to go.”

He explained that having other hosts was always the plan for season 9. “We wanted to do a lot of bar rescues. The show is very popular, but I don’t wanna spend 40 weeks a year on the road anymore, candidly,” Taffer confessed. “So now I have some guest hosts that I’m bringing in and I’m working with and I’m [just] trying to cultivate Team Taffer.”

Bar Rescue airs on Paramount Network Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton