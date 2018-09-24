The Barefoot Contessa is back! Well, almost. The celebrated cook, whose real name is Ina Garten, will be coming back to the small screen this October for a third season of her show, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro. The show’s return also coincides with the October 2018 release of Garten’s cookbook of the same title.

An offshoot of the original hit, Barefoot Contessa, Cook Like a Pro features Garten hard at work in the kitchen of her East Hampton, NY, home whipping up delicious dishes such as lemon Parmesan chicken with arugula salad – Garten’s favorite weeknight meal. What’s more? On Cook Like a Pro, which aired its second season in spring 2018, the New York native is occasionally joined myriad famous friends. Past guests have included Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay and Jose Andres.

The new season of Cook Like a Pro will keep with Garten’s tradition of spotlighting certain ingredients or dishes, such as beef and Thanksgiving sides. The network’s press release also notes the roster of familiar faces viewers can expect to see includes repeat guest Jennifer Garner, who appeared alongside Garten in a 2017 episode of Barefoot in L.A., and Nigella Lawson. Both women will be on hand for a Thanksgiving celebration on Saturday, November 17.

“Ina’s passion for making delicious food with good, simple ingredients to share with friends and family is at the heart of Cook Like a Pro,” Courtney White, general manager and executive vice president, programming, Food Network and HGTV, said via a press release. “She has a unique way of making our audience feel like they are right beside her, whether it’s in The Kitchen or sharing a meal with her fantastic friends.”

Other celebs expected to drop by are Rob Marshall and John DeLuca, who will be helping out with a British-style lunch. Additionally, Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joining Garten for a special Mary Poppins-themed show.

“Why is it worth learning to cook the ways pros do? Because when you can really cook with confidence, you will find cooking and entertaining so much less stressful. Throughout the show you will find tips and tricks that will help you prepare recipes exactly the way I do,” the New York Times bestselling cookbook author said in the press release. “You will make totally delicious, professional looking dishes every time!”

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro premieres Sunday, October 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

