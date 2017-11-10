The upcoming Agatha Christie special Ordeal by Innocence starring Ed Westwick will not air, BBC told Variety on Friday, November 10, following two separate rape allegations made against the actor.

The special, which was set to be part of BBC’s Christmas schedule, is not the only program affected on the network’s slate. Filming on season 2 of White Gold, which began last month, has also been halted.

“These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment, but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules,” the network said in a statement to Variety. “The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations.”

Actress Kristina Cohen was the first to make a claim against the Gossip Girl actor on Monday, November 6, posting on her Facebook, then later filing a police report against him with the Los Angeles Police Department. She claimed that she had been raped by Westwick three years ago.

“I do not know this woman,” he responded in an Instagram post the day after her allegations. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Actress Aurélie Wynn came forward on Wednesday, November 8, also taking to Facebook to detail an alleged encounter she had with the actor. Westwick responded with a longer statement on Thursday.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

