It turns out Garrett Yrigoyen wasn’t the only one who landed a kiss from Becca Kufrin on their first night in the mansion!

“First kiss was Leo,” the 28-year-old Bachelorette star told Us Weekly exclusively. “Which no one saw!”

Fans may remember the steamy kiss Becca and Garrett shared on the May 28 premiere of The Bachelorette, but her kiss with Leo Dottavio, the long-haired stuntman, did not make it to air. As for her first kiss outside the series, the publicist added that she was “10 or 11” when she kissed a guy “named Nate.”

The reality star also opened up to Us about her ideal partner, who needs to have a “sense of humor,” be “compassionate” and be “loyal.”

“I’ve been watching a lot of HGTV lately, and I just love Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Becca continued. “I mean, first of all, they are such a solid couple, it seems like. And they have cute kids. They seem like they still have their morals. And they really have the things that are important to them still in their lives. But I mean, they’re a power couple. I want them to come decorate my house.”

Speaking of her house, the reality TV personality said that she hopes to be married and “have some kids running around” her home in the next 10 years.

“I want to start with one [kid] and see how that goes,” Becca told Us. “But I would like two or three. I grew up with just the two of us, my sister and I, and so that’s what I’m used to, but maybe one more for good measure … Also I would love to have four dogs!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

